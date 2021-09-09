Star Trek: Discovery – Paramount divulga data de estreia da 4ª temporada

Star Trek: Paramount+ announced last Wednesday (8), during Star Trek Day, the release date for the 4th season of Star Trek: Discovery, a series derived from the franchise. The new batch of episodes is due to stream on November 18th.

New villain

Season three came to an end in early January, with Michael Burnham, played by Soneque Martin-Green, becoming Captain of the USS Discovery. About the new episodes, details have not yet been released, but it is known that the villain must be something “non-living”.

On a Deadline online panel earlier this year, production showrunner Alex Kurtzman spurred fans on. “What happens when the villain isn’t really some kind of living, breathing entity but something else? How do you solve this problem?” he asked.

“Set ten years before the events of the original series, Star Trek: Discovery shows the beginning of Federation history for the first time. With the threat of war on the horizon, first officer Michael Burnham encounters new worlds, spaceships and villains on his journey through the universe,” says the official synopsis of the series.

The cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Emily Coutts, David Ajala and Michelle Yeoh.