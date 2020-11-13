The third season of Star Trek: Discovery began to reveal a little more of its central plot and the abilities of the characters. The new episode begins to put aside the trauma of the team and resume the missions that we are already used to. However, without abandoning the emotion and growth of each one of them.

Check out the full recap below!

While Discovery continues to look for signs of the Federation, some mysterious characters have emerged in the new episode. This is the case of the Man with Glasses, still without his real name revealed.

In addition, Nilsson and Rhys found friendship in each other, which did not seem possible, but started to be built in the previous episode.

The characters are on a mission called Ticov, bringing back some elements already known from Star Trek. Soon, the theme of the first episodes, involving the trauma and the team’s afflictions after going through a vortex in time, begins to be left aside to bring new adventures. However, not completely.

During the mission, Nhan must confront some of his past regrets. In flashbacks, we remember that she joined the team with Captain Pike, leaving the Enterprise. While working as a security guard, she was the one who arrested Airan to prevent the leak of important data. Now, she becomes a defender of Discovery (although it is difficult to imagine how she will learn to fly a ship with hundreds of different controls).

Another major highlight of this new episode of Star Trek: Discovery is Burnham’s strong personality. After all, she is and has always been the main character of the series, but in these first episodes there is no denying that her personality was quite overshadowed.

However, Michael is once again the impetuous, determined and impulsive leader we know. She manages to solve the mystery of Kili’s disease, lead the mission and still perceives a connection between the Barzans and Adira – which will probably be very important in the future.

When the team took Adora to Trill, he insisted on Michael’s company for believing that the two could go through the pain of losing part of their world together.

Now, he insists that Burnham speak to Dr. Attis for realizing a greater connection with Nhan. For his part, Nhan gives an emotional (but false) farewell speech.

For now, we can only wait to find out how the whole Discovery fits into this new scenario. Will Tilly’s navigation system be used soon and how will it affect Stamet’s ego?

