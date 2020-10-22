The first episode of the third season of Star Trek: Discovery follows the lonely trajectory of Michael Burnham in search of U.S.S. Discovery. By the end of the episode, all crew members were still missing on an unknown planet in the future. In the new episode, however, they are found, although not quite as we expected.

The new episode resumes the moment when Discovery entered the portal. As soon as Michael finally finds the ship, the crew are all unconscious from time travel. As they wake up in flight, the characters begin to realize that the damage to the vehicle can be irreparable. Fortunately, Keyla manages to land the ship safely.

As if that were not enough, she realizes that she has a serious head injury. Then Commander Saru asks a specialist to check the wound to make sure everything is fine. Meanwhile, Dr. Hugh Culber takes Commander Paul Stamets out of the induced coma to check on his situation.

In the midst of all the action and concern, the U.S.S. Discovery continues to try to repair the damage to the vehicle, as a rupture has overloaded all locomotion systems. In addition, communication has been impaired and they are unable to ask for help from anyone.

Sylvia begins to explore the unknown planet and, accompanied by Saru, hopes that someone can help them fix the communication system while Nhan is in charge of fixing what he can get at Discovery.

Then, the crew meets Kal and Os’ir, both willing to help. Kal negotiates the exchange of the system for dilithium, a substance that could be commercialized. Saru and Tilly decide not to tell them that they are from the past and begin to consider whether Zareh has followed them into the future (what happened). Not enough, he finds that Discovery has been repaired and kills Kal for it.

There is no doubt that the 3×2 episode was much more exciting than the season premiere. Now, we can only wait to know if the crew will be able to go back to the past and the reasons why they decided to travel to the future. Keep an eye out to learn more about Star Trek: Discovery!




