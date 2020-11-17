Star Transfer to the Bitcoin (BTC) World: Arya Stark

Maisie Williams, who made a name for herself in the world with her character Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, asked an interesting question about Bitcoin (BTC) on the morning of November 17th. Williams’ question of whether to buy Bitcoin or not has attracted the attention of famous names such as Elon Musk, Mike Novogratz and Barry Silbert. Although 53.4% ​​answered “no, you should not buy Bitcoin” to the question asked by Williams, the famous star officially announced that he bought BTC.

Negative answers predominate in the Bitcoin survey

“Shall I take a long position from Bitcoin?” The question resulted in 902,304 users’ votes in a short time. While 53.4% ​​of the votes were loaded on the answer to no, the remaining 46.6% approved of taking a long position from Bitcoin, namely buying BTC.

thank you for the advice. i bought some anyway. https://t.co/mhZiVoN6vy pic.twitter.com/XeU1KkfuXy — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) November 17, 2020

Williams announced that he “still” bought some Bitcoin, despite the majority of the votes not to buy Bitcoins. Of course, upon this, the crypto money industry literally bombarded the tweet about it. Although the price of the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin recently saw the levels of $ 17,800, it subsequently corrected to $ 17,500.

Bitcoin is at the heart of the agenda

Although it is not known exactly how much BTC Maisie bought, it is quite possible that the price will see $ 20,000 in the near term, according to many analysts. The Game of Thrones star, of course, may have received BTC from the top, as in 2017, with this decision.

Famous fund manager and Bitcoin investor Mike Novogratz emphasized that BTC will go up to $ 65,000 in response to the previous tweet. Bitcoin has now definitely managed to get all the attention with this price increase. The biggest proof of this is that in the last 4 hours, the leading crypto currency in the Twitter trends in the USA has taken the # 1 place. Of course, BTC comments by names such as Williams or Elon Musk were also effective in this.



