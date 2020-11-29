Star Renegades, analysis: a quite original tactical RPG

We analyze Star Renegades, a roguelite-style dimensional strategy and RPG game, based on tactical turns and accompanied by a fight to survive.

This role-playing game debuted on September 8 for PC on the Steam platform, and later it has expanded to other platforms such as Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and the last one a few days ago on PlayStation 4. Developed by Massive Damage and edited by Raw Fury, Star Renegades is that video game that arouses a lot of interest, but you really need to fully immerse yourself in order to know all its essence. It combines elements of all kinds, from that RPG genre and roguelite with the specialty of establishing a turn-based tactical strategy and graphics that stand out at a glance. It will propose you to start a race towards the end, where your victories will depend on your strength and where your failure will ruin a good experience, until that moment. And we are facing a roguelite where to fail and repeat again and again will be within our plans and, thanks to this, we will ensure that the game shows continuous development and a very good strategic gameplay where each game will be unique and captivating.

A meager and filling story

If what we want is to focus on the story, this is quite short, with little information and ends up being filler without having any importance. As soon as the game starts, it welcomes us with a short cinematic in which we can see how our protagonist, a young Wynn Syphex, escapes from a galaxy that is under attack. After several years, she has prepared herself and is about to face off in what will be an ongoing struggle for survival. In a very futuristic world where temporal changes come into play, a service robot called J5T-1N has arrived in our dimension to warn us that a huge force, known as the Imperium, is about to destroy everything and particularly the navy of the Star Union. The surviving starfighters will try to regroup despite being pursued by relentless squadrons of enemies, so the fight to survive will be essential.

Our campaign will be based on emergent missions that are generated in a procedural way, that is, it will grant that our experience in each game is totally different. However, we will have to create our army of heroes to stop the Imperium and in this way never lose hope of returning to normality. As soon as we get going we will have to send J5T-1N all the information that we are recruiting so that, with everything learned, it can help a new group of heroes. To all this, we ourselves will also have access to the Imperium, which will be a kind of throne room, where we can consult information about the hierarchy of the Imperium and the leaders, in addition to marking those adversaries that we already know. From time to time they will take us there to witness events such as deaths, promotions and presentations of more members of the Imperium as it happens with the adversaries. These are elite soldiers, stronger and tougher than the others and will have unique skills and traits, as well as different personalities.

Rebuild a much stronger army

Despite the fact that the strong point of the game is the fighting and the mechanics of these, our own characters will achieve a considerable role. At the beginning of our game we will have the possibility of going to the combats with a trio of heroes, better known as the Forsaken, and throughout our adventure we will be able to recruit more and they will even allow us to join the combat up to a number of six, creating in this way a squad. All of them will be different from each other, with complementary abilities and unique movements belonging to their respective class. On our journey we will move in a group around the world map, we will fight, we will level up and equip ourselves with weapons and armor, but we have to bear in mind that we are facing a roguelite, so all the progress we achieve will be restarted when we return to the base of the Forsaken and jump to a new dimension, that is, to a new game.

To level up it will be through a component called DNA. When we have enough we can use it on our hero to make him stronger, although we will have to decide who we want to level up. Leveling up will increase health, damage, and may grant a new power or camp card. But what is this about the camp? Well, this trip around the world will be composed of a three-day countdown and, between day and day, we can rest, heal, get benefits and increase the relationships of the members of the squad through our own camp. Each hero will have their own set of cards, which they can use on themselves or on other heroes, and each card will have



