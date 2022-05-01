Star reaction to Naomi Judd’s death: Carrie Underwood, Andy Cohen and others mourn country music icon

Mourning for the icon. Celebrities from Hollywood to Nashville and beyond are mourning the death of Namoy Judd.

Sisters Winona Judd and Ashley Judd announced the death of their mother on Saturday, April 30. “Today we, the sisters, have experienced a tragedy,” the joint statement on Twitter reads. “We lost our beautiful mother due to mental illness. We are broken. We are going through deep grief and we know that just as we loved her, so the public loved her. We are in unknown territory.”

The 76-year-old musician gained fame in 1983 by singing with Winona, who is now 57 years old. The Judds dominated the country music charts for the first eight years of their existence. The singers of “Mama He’s Crazy” have won several Grammy and CMA Awards. The duo disbanded in 1991, although over the years they have reunited for various performances, including a 2010 tour in support of their greatest hits album I Will Stand by You: The Essential Collection.

Most recently, Winonna and Naomi reunited for a performance at the CMT Music Awards 2022 on April 11, where they were introduced by Kacey Musgraves. They performed “Love Can Build a Bridge”, which was their first performance on national television in more than 20 years.

The show was hosted by Kelsey Ballerini, who reacted to the news of Naomi’s death via her Instagram story shortly after the news broke. The photo shows that she was listening to “Love can Build a Bridge” on her phone. She signed the slide with a heartbroken emoji.

Maren Morris also noted a hit when she reacted to Naomi’s demise. “Rest in peace, Naomi Judd. It’s a great honor for me to witness “Love can build a Bridge” just a few weeks ago,” the 32—year-old actor shared on Twitter on Saturday.

Carrie Underwood noted that she thinks about her family, tweeting on Saturday: “Country music has lost a true legend… sing with the angels, Naomi!!! Today we all offer prayers for the Judd family.”

John Rich from Big and Rich also mentioned the relatives of the late singer. “Very sad to hear about the passing of #NaomiJudd today,” Rich, 48, wrote on Twitter. “It was a great honor to know her, and she was without a doubt one of the most iconic artists to ever perform country music. Thinking about my good friend @Wynonna right now, it’s a very hard day for her and the family.”

Scroll down to see more reviews and thanks to Naomi from the stars who adored her:

Carrie Underwood

“Country music has lost a true legend … sing with the angels, Naomi!” — shared Underwood.

Andy Cohen

“I loved Naomi Judd. Among her many talents, she was so funny, a great storyteller and a wonderful spirit,” Cohen tweeted along with a photo of the Kentucky native in the program “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Maren Morris

The Bones singer recalled watching The Judds’ last TV performance just 19 days before Naomi’s death.

Loni Love

“Back in 2003, Naomi Judd was a judge on Star Search… she gave me the highest grade, and it changed my life… Thank you, Miss Judd,” the TV presenter shared on Twitter on Saturday. “She was a wonderful woman, and now the world has become a little less bright without her. Condolences to her family and fans. Especially Winonna and Ashley. 🙏🏾 🙏🏽 🙏🏻

Bobby Bones

“Rest in peace, Naomi Judd. My mom taught me, I think, every one of your songs,” the Dancing with the Stars contestant recalled on Twitter on Saturday. “She sang them often and loudly. You left country music better than you found it.” Kristin Chenoweth

The native of Oklahoma remembered how he met with the singer before her death. “I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd many years ago, and she was incredibly kind,” the Broadway veteran shared on social media. “Sending love and prayers to Winonna, Ashley and the entire Judd family at this time. I never thought she would leave.”

Cody Alan

“My heart aches for the loss of 76-year—old Naomi Judd today,” the singer wrote on Saturday. “She was a talented woman and one of a kind, which made The Judds iconic in every sense of the word. This photo was taken just a few weeks ago.”