Star-Lord character confirmed to be bisexual

Marvel Comics has just revealed a news that is unleashing comments among fans of Guardians of the Galaxy, after confirming that Peter Quill or known as Star-Lord, is bisexual.

The half-human / half-alien cosmic hero has always been something of a womanizer, with his previous romantic partners including Kitty Pryde, Gamora, and many more.

But after the publication of the comic of the films, Guardians of the Galaxy # 9, Quill’s sexuality is explored in a deeper way and confirming what many still do not believe.

In the comic that was published a few weeks ago, “I Shall Make You a Star-Lord”, it is revealed that Peter Quill, had not died in an explosion that occurred in previous chapters.

Otherwise it was diverted to a parallel universe, which was trapped on a planet called Morinus, for approximately 140 years. But, he meets a blue-skinned humanoid couple, named Aradia and Mors, entering into a somewhat strange relationship.

After spending 12 years on that planet Quill loses hope of returning, so he begins to accept his destiny and accept the planet as his home, so he maintains a romantic and intimate romance with them.

However, after the age of 140, Morinus is attacked by the gods of New Olympus who are behind Quill. He returns to the temple and finds a way to travel back to his dimension of origin, but not before sharing a tearful goodbye with Aradia.

All this situation keeps all the fans of the movies in astonishment, which they hope to see an adaptation of this story on the big screen or in series form, which Disney + has already planned for some franchises in the Marvel universe.



