Star Fox designer Takaya Imamura leaves Nintendo

One of Nintendo’s most notable employees, Takaya Imamura said goodbye to the company today (20) after more than 32 years of service. The ad came from himself in a post made on his private Facebook:

“Today is my last day coming to work,” said Imamura. “I took this selfie with the building empty. I feel really sad to think that I won’t be back here again … congratulations to me for 32 years of hard work!”

From now on, he will only do freelance work so as not to be totally idle. Over his three decades with Big N, he worked on major titles like the first Star Fox and F-Zero, where he created characters like Fox McCloud and Captain Falcon.

Another of his most notable creations is the hilarious and bizarre Tingle from The Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask. After being the art director on Star Fox 64 and chief designer for F-Zero X, he also produced Star Fox Assault and Command, as well as directing Tank Troopers and Steel Diver.

With his departure, did the chances of seeing new games in the F-Zero and Star Fox series further decrease in the coming years? Leave your guesses in the comments below!