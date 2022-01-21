Star Football Player Becomes the Newest Member of Bored Ape Yacht Club!

Neymar Jr, the star football player of Paris Saint Germain, known as an NFT enthusiast, announced that he bought a new NFT with his post on Twitter.

Neymar Becomes Newest Member of Bored Ape Yacht Club

Acclaimed PSG player, striker of the Brazilian national football team and NFT enthusiast, Neymar Jr has become the newest member of the exclusive Bored Ape Yacht Club. Star football player Neymar Jr owns two Bored Apes, among other NFTs, and has spent over $1 million to date on digital tokens and ENS addresses.

Neymar shared the news with his followers on Twitter, posting a photo of his new tamarin wearing flashy futuristic glasses with the hashtag #BoredApeYC.

After announcing the purchase on January 20, the famous football player changed his Twitter profile picture using Bored Ape 6633.

Also, according to OpenSea’s history, the football player paid 159.99 ETH for his newly purchased Bored Ape 6633. And that’s the equivalent of $481k when referenced to the current ETH price.

But the Ape 6633 isn’t the only NFT Neymar has. The player owns an even more valuable piece of the collection, the Ape 5269, for which he paid 189.69 ETH (570,000 dollars) at current prices.

The NFT artifacts that Neymar bought were transferred from the “EneJay” account to another account under the name “EneJayVault”, presumably for security reasons, immediately after the purchase.

In addition to the Expensive Monkeys, Neymar also has other NFTs from the ACESnikers fashion collection, such as Flipped BAYC, CryptoPunks, and Doodle.

NFTs Are Getting More Popular

The use of NFTs has become quite popular in recent months, after big brands, celebrities, athletes and famous artists started getting into it.

Popular social media app Twitter has recently launched an NFT verification service that allows users to view their NFT in a special frame to prove that they are the true owners of a given Avatar. In this way, they aim to counter the narrative of some critics who claim that saving a copy of an NFT image is enough to own it.

For now, NFTs have primarily speculative and artistic uses, but they may become more prominent in the future. Game and software developments will use NFTs to represent objects in the metadatabase, and there are potential use cases still under investigation in supply chain, policy, and authentication.