Star+: Disney Streaming Announces Prices and Plans in Brazil

Star+ announced, this Friday (13), prices and plans in Brazil. Disney’s new streaming service will offer productions from the old FOX, which was purchased, as well as sports channels and more adult content.

Check out the 3 available prices and subscription plans below.

Combo Disney+ and Star+: the two streaming services in the same package are costing R$45.90/month.

Star+ Monthly: The Star+ monthly plan costs R$32.90.

Star+ Annual: the Star+ annual plan costs R$ 329.90 in cash.

All subscriptions will offer the ability to watch on up to 4 screens at the same time, 4K UHD and HDR titles, downloads on up to 10 devices and parental controls to restrict content.

Streaming can be accessed from TV (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG TVs), computers (MacOs, Chrome OS and Windows), mobile phones, tablets and video games (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X /S).

The new option for lovers of series, movies and other online exhibitions will arrive in the country on August 31st. Star+ even went into legal litigation with Starz, a competing service that complained about the similarity of Disney’s product name. A million dollar deal, announced last Monday (09), ended the dispute. According to sources, the owner of Mickey Mouse has pledged to pay R$50 million to Starz.

Star+ will feature major productions such as Grey’s Anatomy, The Simpsons, This is Us and Deadpool. In addition to these titles, one of the great attractions of the service will be the last season of The Walking Dead.

And the platform will also have space for sports fans, who will be able to check out all of ESPN’s content. Football championships such as La Liga (Spain), Conmebol Libertadores, Ligue 1 (France) and other sports such as NFL (American football), MotoGP, NBA (basketball) and MLB (baseball) will be available on live broadcasts.