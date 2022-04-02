Star couples whose marriages were dissolved: Megan King and Cuff Owens, more

Blues after the wedding. Sometimes relationships don’t work out — ask any famous couple whose marriage has been dissolved about it.

“He said all the right things, and I and my families were in good shape. And he seems to have grown up just like me. I felt like it was almost like an arranged marriage, except we chose each other,” Megan King said during an appearance in March 2022 on Sirius XM Jeff Lewis Live about her short—lived relationship with Cuff Owens. “I just really need help [with my kids] and I want [ed] partnership.”

The graduate of the series “The Real Housewives of Orange County” married Owens in October 2021, just a month after meeting on the dating app. However, after two months of marriage, they broke up in December of the same year. “I’m shocked. This situation is deeply devastating,” King wrote at the time in a statement posted to her Instagram story. “Obviously, this is not what I imagined when I took the vows, and I am shocked and saddened by how things turned out. I am moving forward with my children while we privately experience our pain and begin to let go of broken dreams.”

While the reality TV personality didn’t go into details about what went wrong with her marriage, others spoke openly about what caused them to break off the relationship.

“I panicked,” Kenny Chesney confessed during a television appearance in April 2010 about his short—lived marriage to Renee Zellweger. “My God, but it’s hard. It’s really hard. And she’s a sweet soul, no doubt, but I just wasn’t ready.”

The country star secretly tied the knot with the Oscar winner in May 2005 at the Chesney Estate on the Rock in St. John’s after just four months of dating. However, by September of the same year, Zellweger filed for cancellation, citing “fraud”.

Although the Bridget Jones Diary star released a statement at the time saying the term was “just legal language, not a reflection of Kenny’s character,” many began to speculate about Chesney’s sexuality after their breakup. “I was sad that people somehow used this as a way to be cruel and call someone gay in a derogatory way, which had fatal consequences,” Zellweger told The Advocate in September 2016. “Of course, there is a more general problem: why would anyone have to invent a story at all.”

She continued: “I’m an old-fashioned girl who doesn’t think it’s appropriate to hang laundry on the lawn. I feel like you devalue yourself as a person when you share very personal things with a billion strangers who mock you. …But sometimes it’s hard to just let something be what it is, especially when it’s an unnecessary ugliness. Once you’ve said your piece, shouldn’t that be enough?”