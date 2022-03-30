Star couples who played each other: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, more

Gotcha! For some star couples, silly pranks are a lifestyle. Whether it’s April Fool’s Day or not, they like to show their love by joking with each other.

In 2017, Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington staged one of the most epic pranks on his wife Rose Leslie, whom he met during the filming of the HBO show.

Harington shared a clip of an April Fool’s prank on the Jonathan Ross show, in which his unsuspecting wife opens the refrigerator to take a jug of water. A moment later, she ran screaming out of the refrigerator and fell to the floor to catch her breath.

There was something in the refrigerator that looked like Harington’s severed head. “She pretty much told me that if I ever did it again, that would be it. And I think this also applies to marriage,” said the native of London.

Other famous couples are known to document their pranks on social media, such as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Reynolds is known for her sense of humor, but the Gossip Girl graduate has often succeeded in outdoing her husband.

Sharp lovers who got married in 2012 often joke publicly about each other. In 2016, the actor of the Adam project congratulated his wife on her 29th birthday with a cheerful tweet: “I just want to wish Billy Ray Cyrus a very special, magical birthday. I love you with all my heart. I also congratulate my wife on her birthday.”

In 2021, Lively brought her husband back by posting a photo in her Instagram story, sitting between him and Gigi Hadid for the supermodel’s birthday. “Happy birthday, @gigihadid,” she wrote. — I think you and I are a much better couple.

Justin and Haley Bieber

When Hayley’s 22nd birthday fell on Thanksgiving in 2018, Justin had an unforgettable celebration. He lovingly smashed the cake in the face of his new wife, although the supermodel soon retaliated by dirty kissing the Peaches singer. Luckily, Justin also had another cake made to celebrate properly after cleaning.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

In 2015, Smith posted a photo on Facebook of his wife with an ice cream stick tucked into a bra strap on her left shoulder blade. “I took the board and put the popsicle stick under Jada’s strap,” he wrote, making a funny pun in the caption. “I wonder how soon she’ll notice.” He informed the fans a couple of hours later when she finally did.