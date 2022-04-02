Star couples who played each other: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, more

Gotcha! For some star couples, silly pranks are a lifestyle. Whether it’s April Fool’s Day or not, they like to show their love by joking with each other.

In 2017, Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington staged one of the most epic practical jokes on his wife Rose Leslie, whom he met during the filming of the HBO show.

Harington shared a clip of an April Fool’s prank on the Jonathan Ross show, in which his unsuspecting wife opens the refrigerator to take a jug of water. A moment later, she ran screaming out of the refrigerator and fell to the floor to catch her breath.

There was something in the fridge that looked like a severed head, very similar to Harington. “She pretty much told me that if I ever did it again, that would be it. And I think this also applies to marriage,” said the native of London.

It is known that other famous couples, such as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, often document their pranks on social networks. Reynolds is known for her sense of humor, but the Gossip Girl graduate often succeeds in outdoing her husband.

Sharp lovers who got married in 2012 often joke publicly about each other. In 2016, the actor of the Adam project congratulated his wife on her 29th birthday with a cheerful tweet: “I just want to wish Billy Ray Cyrus a very special, magical birthday. I love you with all my heart. I also congratulate my wife on her birthday.”

In 2021, Lively had some fun by posting a photo on her Instagram story of her sitting between him and Gigi Hadid at the supermodel’s birthday party. “Happy birthday, @gigihadid,” she wrote. — I think you and I are a much better couple.

Scroll down to see other famous couples who like to prank each other:

Justin Bieber and Haley Bieber

When Hayley’s 22nd birthday fell on Thanksgiving in 2018, Justin had an unforgettable celebration. He lovingly smashed a cake in the face of his new wife, although the supermodel soon retaliated by kissing the “Peaches” singer. Luckily, Justin also had another cake prepared to celebrate properly after cleaning.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

In 2015, Smith posted a photo on Facebook of his wife with an ice cream stick tucked into a bra strap on the back of her left shoulder. “I took a board and put an ice cream stick under Jada’s strap,” he wrote, joking about the word “boring” in the caption. “I wonder how soon she’ll notice.” He informed the fans a couple of hours later when she finally did.

Nate Berkus and Jeremy Brent

Berkus once posted a photo of her husband #TBT on Instagram, captioning the picture: “Guys, welcome.” Brent commented that he hates Berkus for this, but Berkus later clarified the situation in an Instagram story, showing that it was all fun. However, he still called Brent “Jer from the school musical” because of his tousled hair!

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Another birthday, another prank. In 2017, Reynolds congratulated his wife on her birthday by posting a photo with her, although Lively was mostly cropped. When his birthday came, Lively retaliated by posting a photo of her husband with Ryan Gosling—Reynolds was also mostly cropped.

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

This beloved bachelor couple staged a little prank war in 2017 shortly before April Fool’s Day. Giudici started it all by drawing a mustache on her husband’s face while he was sleeping. Later, when she fell asleep, Lowe retaliated by pulling out a pair of scissors and cutting her hair while filming! The couple is still documenting the pranks on Instagram in 2022.