Standout design with cooling system: OMEN 15

Standing out with its stylish, compact and functional design, OMEN 15 stands out with its Omen Tempest cooling technology and Command Center control interface. Let’s take a closer look at OMEN 15 …

What does OMEN 15 offer?

OMEN 15-EK0008NT, one of HP’s latest gaming notebooks, offers a powerful experience to its user with its aluminum case. The aluminum case is accompanied by a simple and matte design identity in this model. With Omen Tempest cooling technology, high cooling performance can be achieved even in a compact design. With Omen Tempest cooling technology, OMEN 15 offers three-sided ventilation. These three air ducts provide air flow in five different directions, ensuring that Omen computers do not experience heating problems even in the most powerful games.

With the Omen Command Center, HP enables players to get the maximum efficiency from their own systems. With the Omen Command Center, users can choose the performance mode that best suits them and provide thermal control accordingly. At the same time, Command Center instantly shows how much each hardware of your computer is used, and shares many details about your internet connection on the same screen. With Command Center, it is possible to change the RGB lighting as you wish.

OMEN 15 Laptop specifications

Omen 15 is equipped with 10th Gen Intel® Core ™ i7 processors. The OMEN model, which comes with 32 GB DDR4-2933 SDRAM in 2 separate slots, can reach transfer speeds up to 2933 MT / s. The model with two 512 GB PCIe® NVMe ™ M.2 SSDs also stands out in graphics performance.

OMEN 15 Laptop screen and graphics performance

Powered by NVIDIA Turing ™ GPU architecture, the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX ™ 2070 gaming computer is a candidate for an enjoyable in-game experience. The OMEN 15 in 15.6 inches of 4K UHD resolution offers 7ms response time and 120 Hz screen refresh rate. The brightness of the screen is 400 nits, and the screen-to-body ratio is 80.95 percent.

OMEN 15 also has significant improvements in the audio experience point. The sound system developed in partnership with Bang & Olufsen comes with HP Audio Boost 2.0.

OMEN 15 Laptop battery performance

Featuring a 200 Watt smart AC power adapter, the OMEN 15 comes with a 6-cell 70.9 Wh lithium-ion polymer battery weighing 270 grams. Offering 50 percent fast charging performance in 45 minutes, the model offers uninterrupted video playback performance for up to 3 hours and 15 minutes.

OMEN 15 Laptop has a compact and stylish design

The gaming computer, which takes its place in the market with its shadow black color, offers a strong design with its aluminum keyboard frame. Measuring 35.79 x 23.97 x 2.25 cm, OMEN 15 weighs 2.46 kg in total. With all these features, HP cares about design as much as functionality in the new OMEN 15. Standing out with its shiny OMEN logo, the model has a charismatic line with its matte surface.

With Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 and Bluetooth 5 support, OMEN 15 has one Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, two SuperSpeed ​​USB-A, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0A, RJ-45 internet port and AV smart pin adapter input. It also has the OMEN 15’s classic headphone / microphone jack and SD card reader.

HP Wide Vision webcam with integrated dual array digital microphone has 720p resolution.



