Standard Chartered CEO: Digital Money Is Inevitable

Speaking at the Singapore FinTech Festival, Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters suggested that digital currencies will become widespread as international payment systems develop. Winters said the digital currency solution that would facilitate payments in the international arena is “inevitable”.

“I think there is a place for digital currencies that are not supported by any central bank as well as digital central bank coins in this area”

Customized cryptocurrencies for certain areas are important

CEO Winters believes that the most important thing for new digital currencies to be issued is to develop in new and customized areas without imitating existing fiat currencies. For example, as Winters suggests, digital currencies can be created for niche areas such as the voluntary carbon market.

Bill Winters argues that a new ecosystem can be created with digital currencies thanks to such applications. Winters, which does not ignore the digital currencies of the private sector, does not deny that the units that will be at the center in a possible ecosystem will still be cryptocurrencies from the central bank.

Both central banks and private sector compete for digital money

While many countries around the world pressed the button to implement the national crypto money project, some countries took their hands quickly. The digital yuan, which is expected to be the first digital central bank money, has accelerated its experiments to develop its uses in practical terms. Many other countries, such as Russia, South Korea, and Japan, also direct their digital currency research and development efforts. In addition, unlike the current fixed coins, Facebook and Gemini exchanges have also taken action for their own digital money projects.

Although Winter argues that private initiatives are as important as digital central bank coins in the international financial sector, countries do not think so. While discussing the STABLE bill, which proposes to introduce a series of strict regulations on sabticoins in the USA, Russia will ban private digital currencies fixed in ruble; announced that only the digital ruble issued by the central bank could be used.



