Stand: Find out who Ezra Miller will be in the drama

Ezra Miller will play the infamous Trashcan Man, also known as the Garbage Can Man in the series The Stand, from the CBS All Access streaming platform. The actor kept the information secret for a while, but recently revealed the news in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The Stand is based directly on Stephen King’s classic The Stand, originally released in 1978. The book takes place in the not too distant future, when a deadly virus infects a man and spreads very easily among the entire population.

Ezra Miller’s character, one of the most important to the narrative, is described as a pyromaniac who travels to Las Vegas with the aim of joining a rather violent group led by the villain Dark Man, Randall Flagg (played by Alexander Skarsgard).

In the Trash Can Man’s luggage are several traumas. He would have gone through a childhood filled with abuse, finding a real spark in the fire to continue living. In this way, the character causes several fires to feed his pleasure.

Benjamin Cavell, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, stated that the challenge Ezra had with this character will make sure that nobody recognizes him. “He is a huge fan of the book, fell in love with this character and wanted to play him for a long time,” he said.

According to what Ezra would have told Cavell, fires would be the only thing that the character would have an interest in life and felt comfortable with. “The character is always at his own limit,” explained the showrunner.

For the actor, his character is very misinterpreted throughout the episodes. Ezra Miller would still have helped to compose the look of the Garbage Can Man. “I was very interested in working directly with the costume department to create a garment entirely based on the practical demands of a character linked to pyromania,” he revealed.

The Stand debuts on CBS All Access on December 17th.




