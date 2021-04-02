Stalking: online stalking becomes a crime in Brazil

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (without party), sanctioned this Thursday (1st) an addition to the Brazilian Penal Code that recognizes the practice of stalking as a crime.

From now on, the obsessive persecution of someone will result in imprisonment between six months to two years, apart from a fine. The penalty can be extended by 50% in the case of crimes against minors, the elderly or women. The same goes for the crime that involves weapons or the participation of more than two people in the action.

According to Folha de São Paulo, the measure is valid for both physical and virtual actions, as long as it involves threats to “physical or psychological integrity, restricting his ability to move around or, in any way, invading or disturbing his sphere of freedom or privacy. “.

Penal Code

Inclusion is not a new law: it is the inclusion of Article 147-A as a complement to Decree-Law No. 2,848, of December 1940. The full text was published in the Official Gazette (DOU) and can be checked in full on the government website.

The article was originally proposed by Senator Leila Barros (PSB-DF), with changes made during the debate in the Chamber of Deputies. It had already passed the Senate unanimously on March 9, 2021 and is effective immediately after publication.