YouTube star Jenna Marbles’ house was broken into by a stalker who had been stalking an influential woman and her husband for several months, as shown in one of her husband’s Instagram posts.

Jenna Marbles is one of the creators of original YouTube content. Known for her comedic skits and hilarious videos with her many dogs, Marbles earned a reputation as a well-loved comedian and became one of the first famous YouTube celebrities to appear on social networks.

However, after several years of working on the platform, Marbles left YouTube in 2020 after critics disagreed with some of her old material. In response, Marbles apologized and decided to leave social media forever.

Since then, fans have occasionally received news about Jenna from her current husband Julien Solomita, whom she married in December 2022 after spending almost a decade together.

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita are now married. pic.twitter.com/5gIW0wIVlZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 22, 2022

Unfortunately, their family happiness was interrupted after the alleged “stalker” broke into their house on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Jenna Marbles’ husband subdues home invader

That day Julien posted a statement about it in his Instagram stories, claiming that the attacker had been harassing and harassing him and his wife for “months.” Fortunately, he was able to detain the stranger with pepper spray and did not let her into the house until law enforcement agencies arrived.

“Someone broke into our house today,” he wrote. “A woman we don’t know entered our house without warning. After entering our back door, I immediately defused it with pepper spray and was able to lock it. I called the police and she was detained and arrested.”

He further explained that he, Jenna and all their puppies are safe and sound, before stating that the intruder “has been stalking me in my house for the past two months.”

Thankfully, both he and Jenna and their dogs are fine, and concerned fans are expressing support in his comments on social media in light of the horrific incident.

Numerous influencers have become victims of stalkers in the past; last year, the Twitch streamer “Amouranth” said that a man flew to her home in Texas from Estonia to meet her, and even spent the night at her mailbox for a month.