STALKER 2 Will Have Only 3 Months of Exclusivity on Xbox Series X / S and PC

STALKER 2: Newly leaked documents from Microsoft suggest that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will have temporary exclusivity for three months on Xbox Series X / S and PC.

According to reports, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, due to hit stores in late 2021, will be exclusive to Xbox Series S / X and PC for a period of three months, while The Gunk, an action and adventure title expected in the third quarter of this year, will be exclusive to Microsoft “in perpetuity”. In addition, the texts mention the already released Tetris Effect: Connected, which may arrive on PS4 and PS5 soon, as its six-month exclusive contract is ending.

In addition, the image mentions availability of games on the Xbox Game Pass and suggests that The Gunk and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, as with Tetris Effect: Connected, can be played on Day One on the subscription service.

