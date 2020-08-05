Stake.com Acquires Industry Giants

In this post we are going to tell you all the news that the Stake.com platform brings us, a crypto casino with more than 25 billion bets.

Stake.com has reached an agreement to offer games from the largest online gaming companies, such as Quickspin, Evolution Gaming, Playtech, Thunderkick, Relax Gaming and much more.

This deal along with the recent launch of its new platform has put its gaming offering on the same caliber as industry giants 888, Unibet, Casumo, and many others.

The crypto casino, with over 25 billion bets placed on its platform on its original Stake games alone, as well as over 2 million sports bets in less than six months, now offers a plethora of slots and casino games Live.

Originally it had released 500 new games, they expect this number to launch into the thousands by the end of the year. “We plan to release an average of one new game per day when 2020 ends and 2021 begins,” its CEO made clear.

Stake’s recent moves, as well as his plans to implement FIAT currency payments within its platform, are good news for all crypto enthusiasts. It will attempt to break the barrier that many crypto companies face when trying to move out of the Bitcoin and Altcoin markets.



