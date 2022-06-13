“Stairs”: Todd Peterson calls the HBO Max series “nonsense”, claims that Michael Peterson cheated on his first wife

Since HBO Max released “The Ladder,” Michael Peterson’s story has been the focus of many, including his son Todd Peterson. In the past, Todd has accused Michael of being a “serial killer.” Most recently, he made a YouTube video in which he claims that Kathleen Peterson, Michael’s second wife, found dead at the bottom of the stairs in their home in Durham, North Carolina, was another woman in Michael’s first marriage. Find out what Todd said.

Dane DeHaan as Clayton Peterson and Patrick Schwarzenegger as Todd Peterson | HBO Max

Michael Peterson’s son once called him a “serial killer.”

In a December 2021 video, Todd accuses his father of being a serial killer. “I’m going to call the police on my father for murdering my mother,” he says of Michael’s first wife, Patricia. “Only today I realized the motivation — money.”

Patricia Peterson was 78 years old when she died in July 2021 at Duke University Hospital after a massive heart attack (from North Carolina News and Reports). Todd claims that his father took the money along with several other things that he was not entitled to after Patricia’s death.

“I never thought my dad would kill Kathleen or my mom because I didn’t think he would hurt his family members,” Todd continues. “I needed my personal experience when he tried to hurt me and ruin my life… to see that nothing would stop him from doing anything.”

In 2001, Michael was arrested and tried for the death of his second wife Kathleen. Michael received a life sentence, but was released and placed under house arrest in 2011. The opportunity for a new trial appeared after a blood spatter expert gave false testimony. Michael filed Alford’s guilty plea in 2017, but served enough time and is now a free man.

Todd Peterson Claims Michael Peterson Cheated On His First Wife With Kathleen

In an Instagram post that has been preserved on YouTube, Todd talks about his father’s relationship with his first wife Patricia. “What my mother endured should not be tolerated by any woman,” Todd says in the video. “Her best friend fucked her husband in her own bed”

According to Todd, Kathleen and Patricia were best friends. “Kathleen’s husband left her for Christmas,” he continues. Despite the fact that he “stole” his mother’s husband and “destroyed his family,” Todd believes that Kathleen should be in heaven.

HBO Max’s “Ladder” is “nonsense,” according to Todd Peterson.

In the same video, Todd also talks about the eight-episode HBO Max series Ladder, which ended on June 9. soap opera. He claims that Kathleen and Michael “never had a fight” and they had “the best relationship I’ve ever seen.” In the series, a fictional couple, played by Toni Collette and Colin Firth, often quarrel.

Michael Peterson also spoke out against the “Ladder”

If there’s one thing Michael and Todd can agree on, it’s their thoughts on HBO Max’s “Ladder.” “I’ve read about [original director] Jean de Lestrade’s sense of betrayal by Antonio Campos and the presentation of HBO Max’s ‘Ladder,'” Michael wrote in an email to Variety. “But what was… overlooked or simply ignored was his betrayal of me and my family.”

His criticism of the “Stairs” continues: “We feel that Jean has fooled us — sold OUR story to Campos for money. What word other than “pimp” describes what he did? He gave his archive to Campos, who created a fictional account of the events, most of which defeated me… and my children…”.

Michael says there are “blatant fabrications and distortions of the truth” in the drama series that go beyond the “artistic” license. Watch “The Ladder” on HBO Max and the documentary series that inspired it on Netflix.