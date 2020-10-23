Stadia’s Dev believes it should pay publishers

Alex Hutchinson, “creative director of Google Stadia” and responsible for games like Assassin’s Creed 3 and Far Cry 4, believes that streamers should pay a license for the games on which they produce content.

The controversial statement was posted on Hutchinson’s personal Twitter, who commented on streamers who are concerned about having their content embargoed on the platforms for not paying royalties on music. Then he shot that content producers should also pay developers for the games they broadcast. Check out:

Streamers worried about getting their content pulled because they used music they didn't pay for should be more worried by the fact that they're streaming games they didn't pay for as well. It's all gone as soon as publishers decide to enforce it. — Alex Hutchinson (@BangBangClick) October 22, 2020

However, according to journalist and insider Jason Schreier, Alex Hutchinson is not a director of Stadia and neither works at Google, but is a director of a studio acquired by the company to produce titles for the platform.



