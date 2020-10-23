Stadia Director: Pays Required To Publish Games

Alex Hutchinson is in favor of Twitch’s policies of removing copyrighted content; but it goes one step further. Google distances itself.

Alex Hutchinson, one of the creative directors of Stadia and co-founder of Typhoon Studios, owned by Google, has stated on his personal Twitter account that streamers who earn money by broadcasting games of video games should pay part of the profits of that activity to developers. His words have caused a stir in the community; Google, for its part, has officially distanced itself.

Where do these statements come from and why this commotion now

The reason why Hutchinson has now made these statements and why the Twitch community of content creators has mostly turned against him is due to the new policies of the Amazon portal, which recently advised its users of that they had to delete previous videos from their library where music with rights appeared. The current creative director of Stadia, an industry veteran with a background at Electronic Arts and Ubisoft, goes a step further and believes that streamers should allocate part of their profits to development studios.

“Streamers anxious if they remove their content because they have used music for which they have not paid, should be more concerned about the simple fact of broadcasting games for which they have not paid,” he adds in his message. “All of that will disappear as soon as publishers try to impose it. Streamers should pay developers and publishers for the games they stream. They should buy a license; as in any other business, and pay for the content they are using ”, he adds.

The commotion has not been made to beg. Daniel Robert Middleton (known as DanTDM and with some 24 million subscribers on the YouTube portal), has responded to Hutchinson claiming that he and many other content creators manage to generate a free showcase for their games, which translates into advertising indirect and, in essence, a lot of money that they might not see without them. On the other hand, he has reminded him that Google paid him – and many others – to promote Google Stadia in the past.

Google, for its part, has distanced itself from Hutchinson hours later with a discordant position on the part of relevant people within the company; so much so that Ryan Wyatt, head of video games at YouTube, has posted the following tweet: “Publishers and content creators have a wonderful and symbiotic relationship that has allowed the creation of a thriving ecosystem.”



