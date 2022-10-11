“St. Supernatural drama Donatus by Urgrika Charmelo, Nicole Snyder, Richard Shepparda and Heisey Millles in work in Urgrika

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is developing “Saint Donatus,” a supernatural detective drama from Ringer creators Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, Hazy Mills Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner and Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based. Richard Shepard will direct his latest collaboration with Charmelo and Snyder after “Ringer” and “Perfection.”

Written by Charmelo and Snyder, “Saint Donatus” tells the story of a small town in Iowa that holds a dark secret. An unsuspecting family who moved from Brooklyn moved into a newly renovated farmhouse on the outskirts of the city. When disturbing events begin to occur in the family, it brings them closer to the mystery of the city… and the very thing that is locked in their basement.

Executive producers Charmelo and Snyder along with Hayes, Milliner and Shepard. Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group, is a studio.

Charmelo and Snyder created and produced the drama series “The Call” for CBS/The CW starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. Shepard was also the executive producer of the series and directed the pilot project. He also directed the 2018 horror film Perfection based on a script he co-wrote with Charmelo and Snyder.

The list of 10 pilots shot by Shepard and included in the series also includes “Thinking like a Criminal”, “Ugly Betty” and “Zoey’s Incredible Playlist”. He also directed episodes of “Acapulco” for Apple TV+ and “The Handmaid’s Tale” for Hulu. Shepard is represented by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Carl Austin at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Charmelo and Snyder also co-produced the Supernatural series for the CW. Most recently, the executive duo produced the drama series Midnight, Texas, which aired for two seasons on NBC. Charmelo and Snyder are represented by UTA, AB Fischer of Literary Management and Jamie Mandelbaum.

Among the works of Hazy Mills are the TV series “Hot in Cleveland” and “Grimm”, as well as the documentary “Too Soon: a Comedy after September 11”.