St. Patrick’s Day 2021: Best Spotify GIFs, Apps

March 17, Saint Patrick’s Day. Or what is the same: Saint Patrick’s Day, one of the funniest sacrosanct holidays on the calendar. Why? For being the day of the patron saint of Ireland, Saint Patrick, traditionally considered as the person who introduced the Christian religion to the island of Ireland.

And it was thanks to his explanation to the Irish people of the concept of the Holy Trinity using a clover leaf, that this became a symbol of the Church of Ireland and one of the most representative icons of their culture along with the color green.

It is the second Saint Patrick that we have been hit by a pandemic, and although it is possible to go to a pub and have a good pint of beer, we will have to wait until 2022 to celebrate Saint Patrick as we did in the pre-Covid era. But that does not mean that we cannot celebrate it in another way, and here we bring you a selection of images for the mobile, of GIFs and of Spotify lists for it:

WhatsApp and St. Patrick’s Day