If you want to buy a new desktop computer or laptop or upgrade your existing storage memory; You will come across HDD and SSD hard drives in your search. In this article, SSD vs HDD: Which storage device should you choose? We will give information about.

What is HDD?

HDD stands for Hard Disk Drive. The storage capacity of HDDs has increased over the years and has shrunk in size. HDD stores an operating system, applications and files, data on a circular disk.

If your desktop or laptop has a HDD, you can probably hear the spindle spinning inside the disc while installing multiple applications. The next generation HDD uses a SATA connection to connect to a computer’s motherboard, and the latest SATA III connection provides the fastest data transfer available for a HDD.

What is SSD?

Solid state drive (SSD) is newer than HDD technology. Unlike HDDs, SSDs do not contain moving parts and instead use NAND flash memory. When they were first released, SSDs had a hard time keeping up with HDDs in terms of storage capacity.

However, SSDs can compete with HDDs, as SSDs have more NAND memory chips. Similar to modern HDDs, SSDs come with SATA III ports. Thus, they can easily replace a HDD and are generally smaller in physical size. The maximum data throughput of SATA III is 600 MB / s.

Desktop computers and laptops now use M.2 SSDs, which are typically smaller than SSDs. New motherboards with M.2 ports allow your SSD to be connected to your motherboard while freeing up space for other components, without compromising your SSD.

The latest SSD technology is NVM-E, offering some of the highest data transfer speeds available. But of course it comes at a much higher price.

SSD vs HDD: Speed

The speed difference between SSD and HDD depends entirely on the hardware you are comparing. The following data gives you an overview of the performance difference between SSD and HDD.

SSD Read Speed: 550 MB / s – SSD Write Speed: 520 MB / s

HDD Read Speed: 125 MB / s – HDD Write Speed: 125 MB / s

When it comes to read speed, SSD is about four times faster than HDD and write speed is slightly lower in comparison. However, using a more compatible SSD interface such as PCI-E can offer an even higher data rate.

SATA III Data Rate: 560 MB / s

PCI-E Data Rate 985MB / s (per lane)

Average speeds for PCI-E and M.2 SSDs are about 1.2 GB / s to 1.4 GB / s, and in some cases it can reach 2.2 GB / s if you can meet the extreme speed.

Many people prefer to install their operating system on an SSD because of their superior performance. System boot speeds are much faster than storing an OS on an HDD.

It wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect a 200 percent to 800 percent improvement in boot speed, which would allow Windows to boot in about 20 seconds. Compare this to the HDD of a computer that is booted for about 40-60 seconds and you can see that there is a big difference.

If money is not a big deal to you, SSDs can be 10 times faster than HDDs, so SSD is the clear winner in terms of speed and performance.

SSD vs HDD: Storage Capacity

HDD storage can range from 40GB to 12TB for general commercial use. Enterprise use can reach even higher storage capacities.

If you need to store a lot of data, it is recommended to have multiple hard drives with smaller storage capacities rather than relying on a single hard drive for all your files. If your hard drive fails or becomes corrupted, you may lose all your data, but if you save your data to multiple hard drives, you won’t lose all of it.

HDDs are good for holding large amounts of data, especially videos, photos, and games. However, they don’t perform as well as SSDs due to their slower read and write speeds. So you can store most of your games on a HDD, but store your favorite and more power-hungry games on your SSD.

SSD vs HDD: Cost

One of the biggest differences between SSDs and HDDs is their cost. SSDs tend to be more expensive per GB than HDDs, but there are also features to consider;

SATA III SSDs are generally cheaper than M.2 and PCIe SSDs as they contain older technology.

If you’re after all the storage capacity, HDDs are generally cheaper and you can get a lot of value for money. However, if you decide whether to buy an SSD or HDD for your operating system, you can easily get a 256GB SSD, which can be equivalent to the price range of a HDD.

SSD vs HDD: User Types

While it is easy to compare SSDs and HDDs in terms of specifications and performance, it is important where the user will use the storage device to decide whether an SSD or HDD is right for you.

HDDs

Multimedia users: HDDs have large storage capacities at affordable prices. Therefore, it is ideal for users who want to store large numbers of images, videos and other media.

For graphic design purposes, users: Photo editors and video software can take a fair amount of storage space. Besides the software itself, photos and videos of certain formats can quickly fill up storage space.

Budget users: If your budget is not enough to buy SSDs, HDDs are cheaper than SSDs. Budget-friendly PCs and laptops often include HDDs.

SSDs

Portable: Users who travel a lot or work in the field will benefit from the fast performance offered by an SSD, especially when they need to quickly boot a laptop from sleep mode.

Musicians: Musicians will benefit from the increase in performance an SSD can offer and quieter sounds compared to a noisy HDD.

Gamers: Gamers who rely on games to load and perform well will see a difference in how their games load when plugged into an SSD compared to an HDD.



