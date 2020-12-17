SSD prices will make faces laugh in 2021

With the development of technology, storage units started to accelerate. SSDs that have entered our lives in recent years have become one of the indispensable hardware for computer users. The need for SSDs of operating systems such as Windows 10 has made these storage units somewhat obligatory. According to the latest analysis, SSD prices will make faces smile in 2021.

As a result of increased NAND production, the prices of storage units can drop significantly.

SSD prices may drop 15 percent by 2021

The increasing supply situation in the NAND flash industry in recent years will be exacerbated as we enter 2021. As a result, we will be able to see more affordable SSDs. If you intend to collect the system in 2021 or to add additional SSDs to your system, you will be able to relax your pocket a little more.

According to analysis by market research firm TrendForce, the average selling price of NAND flash will drop by 10 to 15 percent in the first quarter of 2021. Accordingly, SSD prices will decrease at the same rate in 2021. DRAM prices are not expected to be affected by this increase in NAND units. Compared to SSDs, the amount of DRAM available is at more normal levels.

According to TrendForce’s analysis, SSDs will make up 31 percent of NAND flash demand in 2021. 20 percent of the 31 percent SSD demand will be by corporate firms.



