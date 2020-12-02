SSD 980 Pro: Samsung will release 2TB capacity version

Samsung announced the new 980 Pro SSDs a few months ago and everything indicates that we will already have one more for those who want to store a lot in these high-performance stores and this new version may arrive with 2TB of capacity already in January 2021. Check out all that we found out about it today.

According to the SamMobile website, the new version of Samsung’s SSD 980 Pro with PCIe 4.0 interface is expected to be launched in January 2021 with 2TB of capacity. The information was revealed by a UK store that accidentally listed the new model in pre-order ahead of time and now we already have new information about it as you can see in the print below.

The photos shown in the ad indicate 1TB, but the description points out that this model has 2TB, which is double the largest model ever launched with 1TB. The write and read speeds must remain at the same 5000mb / s and 7000mb / s respectively, so the only evolution is the capacity.

The listed price for this version is £ 443 which is equivalent to R $ 3,104.23 in direct conversion. The store also informs that the launch of the new SSD 980 Pro with 2TB should occur on January 14th, when the orders will have deliveries started for those who participate in the pre-sale.

The expectation is that the launch will take place in other regions besides the United Kingdom and, if the store has disclosed correct information, Samsung’s 2TB SSD 980 Pro will actually go on pre-sale in the coming weeks with its official announcement.



