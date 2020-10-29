SSC Admits Video “World’s Fastest Car” Is Misleading

The SSC admitted that the record video that ‘proved’ Tuatara’s fastest production car in the world was inaccurate and misleading. However, according to the SSC, the record still stands.

In a report we shared with you last week, we reported that the SSC Tuatara reached a maximum speed of 532.9 km / h and an average speed of 508.7 km / h and received the title of the world’s fastest production car from the Koenigsegg Agera RS.

YouTuber Shmee150 claimed that there were erroneous data in the “record” video shared by SSC, and then proved these allegations and stated that the video could be a montage. Indeed, when you looked at the video, it was possible to see small (!) Errors such as telemetry data getting activated before the vehicle moved.

Making statements about the allegations, SSC acknowledged that there were some inconsistencies in the video. However, according to SSC, the reason for these inconsistencies is not the mistakes made during the record attempt, but the mistakes made during the editing of the video. In short, the record is valid, the video is wrong.

SSC states that it is working with Driven Studios for the video in question and states that it was the studio that made the video editing. Driven Studios and SSC both announced that they will be sharing a simpler video in the near future to eliminate confusion about the record.

YouTuber Shmee150 claimed that Tuatara could not reach the officially announced speeds and naturally could not break the record with the simple equation he created based on the brake intervals of the vehicle in the video. Although SSC acknowledges the inconsistencies in the video, it emphasizes that the record is valid. However, it should be noted that Guinness still does not officially endorse the record and criticisms against the SSC are being pronounced louder every day.

Video where Shmee150 questions SSC Tuatara’s record



