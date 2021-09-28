Squid Game’s Wi Ha Joon is ONCE, Reveals His Sweetest Side in Video

Wi Ha Joon shocked the mubndo with his performance in the Netflix series ‘The Squid Game‘, but he is also leaving everyone with their mouths open thanks to the sweetest video of the actor, have you seen it?

Wi Ja Hoon is an excellent actor that we have seen in various dramas such as ‘18 Again ‘ , ‘ Fix You ‘ and more recently in ‘ Squid Game ‘ , where he played Hwang Joon Ho, a detective within the series that shocked everyone world and today it is one of the most viewed on Netflix .

In front of the cameras, he has an amazing power to embody each of the characters he has taken charge of, always showing great professionalism; But that doesn’t mean that Ja Hoon’s personality isn’t funny and cute, we can get to know a little more about the actor every time .

What is the sweetest side of Wi Ja Hoon? The South Korean actor lets us see another facet of his personality that perhaps not many knew and softens the hearts of all his new fans who came to the actor thanks to his incredible work.

WI JA HOON DANCES TO TWICE’S BEAT SHOWING US HIS SWEETEST SIDE

Skilled fans and netizens found a video of Wi Ja Hoon, the policeman from ‘The Squid Game‘ , dancing to a TWICE song , it is about the track ‘Cheer Up‘ and the drama actor looks very lively in the choreography; thus it shows us its sweetest side .

WI HA JOON DANCING TO TWICE MY TWO WORLDS pic.twitter.com/U91m1IT4O1 — theo is ia (@namjnst) September 25, 2021

Aaaw! How nice! But it also shows that we have great talented dancers, Ha Joon has many talents we discover missing. We loved role in ‘Squid Game’ and love your dance cover of ‘Cheer Up‘ TWICE .