“Squid Game” won three Critics’ Choice Super Awards

The South Korean Netflix original series “Squid Game” won three awards at the Critics’ Choice Super Awards in the USA.

At the 2nd edition of Critics’ Choice Super Awards, held on Thursday (US time) By the Critics’ Choice Association, “Squid Game” was awarded in the Best Action Movie category.

In addition, the main roles, Lee Sung Jae and Jung Ho Yong, received awards for Best Actor and best actress in an action movie, respectively.

The Critics’ Choice Super Awards, established last year, selects works and actors from TV series or films of the genres of science fiction, superheroes, fantasy, horror and action movies most beloved by the public.