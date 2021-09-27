‘Squid Game’ Theory: Gi-Hun and Il-Nam Have a Blood Relationship, Here’s Why

Two important characters in the “Squid Game” series are suspected by the audience not only to have a relationship as participants, but to be closer than that.

Before continuing, this article contains spoilers. So for those of you who haven’t finished watching this Korean series and don’t want to get leaked, you should stop reading here.

After the completion of the first season of “Squid Game”, fans immediately gave birth to theories, including a shocking theory about two important characters; Gi-hun (Lee Jung-Jae) and Il-Nam (Oh Young Soo). Fans suspect, the two have a blood relationship between father and son.

Although surprising, but those who put forward this theory have some pretty strong reasons. Here’s the review.

1. THEIR PARTICIPANT NUMBER

Il-nam was the first participant (001) in this competition, while Gi-hun was the last participant (456). Quoting Kbizoom, fans suspect that this number arrangement is not random, but part of the initial clues about the relationship between the two, analogizing the “beginning” and “end” that are intertwined.

2. A DRINK GI-HUN DON’T LIKE

In the 3rd episode, the players were given a breakfast of bread and milk. Gi-hun then says that he is allergic to milk, and can only drink chocolate milk.

Il-nam who heard Gi-hun’s words then commented that when he was a child, he must have been beaten by his father a lot because Il-nam also often did this to his son.

3. STORY OF THE PAST IN THE BACKGROUND

In episode six, Gi-hun and Il-nam have to play mounds against the backdrop of a narrow residential alley. Il-nam then says that the alley is very similar to the alley of the house he once lived in.

Gi-hun then chimes in, that the same alley also reminds him of his childhood home. This is arguably a strong argument to support the theory that the two are related by blood. It could be that Il-nam knows that he is Gi-hun’s father, or both of them don’t know about it at all.

4. GI-HUN IS PREPARED TO BE A WINNER

There are several arguments that fans have expressed for this part. First, the number 456 on his jacket, in addition to showing the participant’s number, is also the amount of money won at the end of the competition, which is 45.6 billion won.

Second, Gi-hun’s victory is part of his efforts to make him a Front Man. As is known, the first Front Man is In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) who is also the winner of the previous competition.

In the final episode, we saw that Gi-hun decided to return to play in the survival game. But we don’t know if he wants to fight or topple the organization. But it’s not impossible, Gi-hun will instead be offered the position of Front Man, aka be a part of the organization he is opposed to.