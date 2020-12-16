Square registers Chocobo GP brand in Japan

Square Enix registered on December 1 the brands “Chocobo GP” in Japan and “Chocobo Grand Prix” in the United States, making reference to an alleged racing title with the characters from the Final Fantasy saga.

The brand may point to an alleged remastering of Chocobo Racing, released in 1999 for the PlayStation, taking much of the cast of the Final Fantasy franchise to the tracks. It is also worth mentioning that during E3 2010, Square announced Chocobo Racing 3D for the Nintendo 3DS, but ended up being canceled three years later and there was never any news about the game.

So far, nothing has been confirmed by the publisher, so it remains to wait for more information about the origin of the registration.

Would you like to see RPG characters in the best Mario Kart style? Leave your answer in the comments.



