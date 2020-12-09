Square Gives $ 10 Million to Develop Bitcoin Ecosystem

Square announced that it will give $ 10 million to companies working to increase renewable energy in the Bitcoin ecosystem as part of the “zero carbon” project by 2030. It also partnered with Watershed company as part of the new initiative launched by the founder Jack Dorsey.

Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter and Square companies, announced that they have launched such an initiative to support green energy as part of Bitcoin mining. The company, which sets out for zero carbon, will pay $ 10 million to companies that want to improve the Bitcoin ecosystem. Dorsey said the following on the matter:

“We believe that Bitcoin will eventually be fully powered by clean energy, eliminate the carbon footprint and lead to global adoption of renewable energies. Forecasts show that Bitcoin is already consuming a significant amount of clean energy, and we hope Square’s investment initiative will accelerate the transformation to this renewable energy. ”

Bitcoin miners benefit from clean energy

While it was stated that Bitcoin is a unique part of the Square company, the company’s purchase of cryptocurrency to its customers through Cash App has an impact on its carbon footprint. With this new initiative, they aim to accelerate the transition to clean energy rather than eliminating Square’s carbon footprint created by Bitcoin.

This step of the company found its place in Zycrypto as Square is making its Bitcoin investments public for the second time. Jack Dorsey announced that Square bought $ 50 million worth of Bitcoin in October. However, research was shared this year that approximately 76% of Bitcoin miners use renewable energy. In this context, it was stated that the clean energy investments made by companies such as Square are a guide for the future of Bitcoin mining.



