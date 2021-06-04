Square Enix Will Present Eidos Montreal’s First-Ever Game at E3 2021

Square Enix detailed, this Thursday (3rd), how it will be presented on June 13 (Sunday) at E3 2021. The developer’s event will be broadcast at 5:15 pm (GMT) and among the main news will have a new game of Eidos Montreal.

Check out the other news that the Japanese company will disclose at the event below.

BABYLON’S FALL update.

Details about the Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion by Marvel’s Avengers and news about upcoming events in the game.

A dive into Life is Strange: True Colors and a first look at Life is Strange: Remastered Collection.

Called “Summer Showcase,” the broadcast will be about 40 minutes long and will be aired on YouTube and Twitch.

E3 2021 Calendar

ESA, organizer of the E3, released the event calendar and on June 13 will also present Xbox/Bethesda, PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show, Warner Bros. Games, 24 Entertainment and Back4Blood. Check out the conference agenda here.

So, what are your expectations for Square Enix’s presentation? Are you waiting for information on which specific game? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!