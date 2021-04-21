Square Enix will make some announcements at E3 2021

Square Enix: E3 2021 is scheduled to take place virtually this year, and little by little more companies are joining the group of participants in the event. The most recent to reveal that it has news for the occasion is Square Enix.

Speaking to the Nikkei website, Yosuke Matsuda, executive director of the producer famous for its RPGs, spoke about some titles to come and took the opportunity to confirm the company’s presence at the event.

“We have Outriders, which was previously postponed, arrived on April 1st, followed by Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 … also this month. Then we will have Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade, which is scheduled to arrive in June. About our lineup after that, we will make more announcements in the future, including at E3 in June, so stay tuned ”, commented Matsuda.

This year’s E3 will take place from June 12th to 15th, and the Voxel team will be attentive to all the news that is announced there so that you don’t miss any details.