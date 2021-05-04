Square Enix will hold an event for Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier

Square Enix: Those who were curious to know more about Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier will have the opportunity to follow an event organized by Square Enix for the game next Friday (7), at 8 am in Brasília time.

The event, entitled Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier Official Live Stream # 0 should bring more information about the game as a whole and also some moments of gameplay, and can be seen in real time in the window that follows:

In case you don’t remember, this Final Fantasy for mobile devices was announced some time ago, and at the time the trailer was released below:

Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier, which will take place before the events seen in the original Final Fantasy 7, does not yet have an exact release date.