Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda promised that 2023 will be a period of “major evolution and transformation” as the company focuses on blockchain entertainment.

Back in 2021, the studio confirmed that it plans to invest in blockchain and NFT after the successful release of a series of Million Arthur tokens.

At the beginning of 2022, Matsuda once again confirmed plans to study blockchain, NFT and games based on the metaverse. Despite the negative reaction of the players, the stock price of Square Enix increased by eight percent.

However, in June Matsuda said, “It’s too early to think about creating blockchain games Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy.”

However, in his annual New Year’s message, Matsuda confirmed that 2023 will be a year of “serious evolution and transformation” when the studio is “most focused” on blockchain entertainment.

“We are expanding our functions to get as many benefits as possible from the digital transition that has been gaining momentum since the beginning of the pandemic,” Matsuda wrote, before confirming that Square Enix has already “made aggressive investments and business development efforts” in blockchain.

“After the excitement and excitement that surrounded the NFT and the metaverse in 2021, 2022 has become a year of great volatility in the blockchain—related space,” he continued. “However, if it turns out to be a step in the process that leads to the creation of rules and a more transparent business environment, it will definitely benefit the development of blockchain entertainment.”

After the “turbulence in the cryptocurrency industry,” Matsuda believes that those people who were in the space just to make a quick profit have left.

“There is currently a tendency to view blockchain technology as a simple means to an end and discuss what needs to happen to achieve the goal — to provide customers with new experiences and excitement,” he wrote. “I see this as a very useful development for the future growth of the industry.”

Matsuda then confirmed that Square Enix has “several blockchain games under development based on original IP addresses,” some of which have already been announced. “We are making preparations that will allow us to present even more games this year.”

“Blockchain has always been an object of admiration and a source of confusion, but given this in the rearview mirror, we hope that blockchain games will move to a new stage of growth in 2023,” he added.

Away from the metaverse, Square Enix is preparing to release Final Fantasy 16, the last of the long-running series will be released in June.

