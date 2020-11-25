Square Enix will allow permanent home work

The company will adopt a flexible model that will be available to both executives and employees. The coronavirus crisis has changed the way many companies work.

Large video game studios, usually used to face-to-face work, have been forced to bring their operations to the homes of each of the developers. Now, Square Enix has issued a press release confirming that it will enable this option permanently for all executives and employees who wish to do so. This program will start from December 1, as confirmed by Yosuke Matsuda, president of the company, in an official statement.

“Instead of using teleworking as a method to prevent infections during the current pandemic, the company will establish it as a main and permanent program”, always accommodating the rest of the options. The company hopes “not only to create a flexible and diverse work environment, but also to boost productivity and help employees achieve work-life balance,” they explain.

Prevention and adaptation to the new times

According to Square Enix, this new program will help the Japanese firm to recruit diverse human talents, as well as to prevent other possible crisis situations or natural disasters in the future. They trust that this myriad of options will stimulate the creativity of their developers, so that consumers can access the best possible content.

The creators of Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Kingdom Hearts will ask each employee if they want to work at home or at the office (at least three days a week). Typically, most will be designated as work-at-home employees, although some positions will require an office presence. Changes of status will be approved on a monthly basis, depending on the obligations of each individual employee. Square Enix expects 80% of its employees to perform their duties from home in December.



