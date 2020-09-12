Square Enix to offer NieR news at TGS 2020

Square Enix will hold up to two special broadcasts focused on NieR, one of them with all the news of its games already in development.

At the end of this month we have an unavoidable appointment to know the news about the Japanese industry, although curiously it is Microsoft that opens this edition of the Tokyo Game Show, which will be digital for reasons already well known to all. Another great company, in this case yes, from Japan, which will leave news about its future catalog, is Square Enix, and specifically one of its franchises, NieR, has already confirmed that it will have a presence at TGS 2020.

Square Enix’s plans for TGS 2020

It will also do it twice, since Square Enix will celebrate two different streams on NieR, the first of them with the peculiar name of “NieR TGS 2020 Special Programming: The ‘We Have a Decent Amount of New Info’ Special”, and in the one that, as its own – and long – name indicates, we will see completely new information. It will take place on the 24th.

Meanwhile, on the 26th there will be a new event, titled this time as “NieR Staff Talk: The ‘Mostly No New Information’ Special”, in which obviously, the team in charge of the multiple deliveries of NieR currently in development will give their vision of the same process.

It is worth mentioning that both NieR: Replicant, a version of the game that appeared on PlayStation 3, and NieR: Reincarnation, a mobile title, are currently being developed. However, news is also expected regarding NieR: Automata, even knowing that its complete edition, Yorha Edition, was released not long ago.



