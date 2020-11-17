Square Enix starts countdown with The World End With You

The original game was re-released for the Nintendo Switch in its Final Remix version, but a new project has not been confirmed since.

The future of The World Ends With You could become clear in less than 7 days. At least that suggests the mysterious countdown Square Enix has posted on its website. Everything seems to indicate that there will be some news about this video game, but at the moment there is no official information that supports the possibility of a new installment, beyond the renewal of the trademark registration. We will have to wait, therefore, for the timer to continue ticking to discover what the Tetsuya Nomura team has prepared.

The World Ends With You was originally released on Nintendo DS, but later it was relaunched on mobile devices (Android and iOS) and on Nintendo Switch, in its Final Mix version. The aforementioned renewal of the trademark in Japan may mean a return, but these kinds of operations are also usually carried out by mere formality, to continue preserving the rights of the trademarks.

Square Enix, with an eye on the new generation

The new consoles have just started rolling and Square Enix already has several projects underway, some of them very ambitious. This is the case of Final Fantasy XVI, the new installment of the company’s popular role-playing saga. This exclusive for PS5 (at least temporarily) will take us to a fantasy world in which power crystals are everything. On the other hand, the developers of Final Fantasy XV work on an unpublished intellectual property, Project Athia.

At Square Enix they are not overly positive about the long-term effects of the coronavirus crisis. During a meeting, the company explained that they had had problems during the development of their projects. They have not specified, however, if these problems will translate into future delays, although they do believe that the pandemic will negatively affect their finances.



