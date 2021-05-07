Square Enix, Sega and More Companies Confirm Their Presence at E3 2021

Square Enix, We are getting closer to E3 2021, so it is expected that more companies will announce their interest in participating in what can be considered one of the major celebrations in the industry. This Thursday (6th), for example, we had the confirmation of the names of five more companies.

The names that will also present news at the event are Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Xseed Games and Gearbox Entertainment. They add to some others that were already confirmed, such as Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games and Koichi Media.

It is worth mentioning that, in the last week, Konami revealed that it will no longer participate in this year’s edition of the event, but stressed in a message available on Twitter that “it continues to work on several important projects”, and asked the players to be attentive to more news soon.

E3 2021, as we saw at last year’s event, will take place entirely virtual between the 12th and 15th of June. The Voxel team will be attentive to all the news that is presented there so that you do not miss any news or big announcement that happens during this period.