Square Enix registers The First Soldier and Shinra brands

A few days after the revelation of the registration of the Ever Crisis and The First Soldier brands (as well as the logo of the Shinra Electric Power Company) in Japan, the same names appeared in organs in Europe and Canada.

Although there is no indication yet, these names may indicate some reference to Final Fantasy VII projects. While Shinra Electric Power Company had great importance in the game’s plot (the original and the remake), while The First Soldier may present some association with Sephiroth and Ever Crisis with the title originally released for PSP, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII.

Putting a little more wood on that fire, the producer had used his Twitter account to share a cloud emoji (Cloud), which only served to indicate that, whatever it is, we have more things related to the acclaimed RPG on the way.