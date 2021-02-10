Square Enix registers new brand in the USA

After registering new brands in various places around the world, Square Enix registered the term “Ever Crisis” in the United States, after the registrations appeared in other parts of the world. Together with “The First Soldier” and a Shinra Eletric Power logo, the concepts had already been registered in Japan, Australia and Europe. These formalizations suggest that the developer may have plans for eventual Final Fantasy VII Remake DLCs.

All concepts refer to the universe of the seventh game in the numbered Final Fantasy series. They were registered at the end of last year and started to be published in January this year.

“Ever Crisis”, for example, is similar to “Before Crisis” and “Crisis Core”, names of games released in 2004 and 2007, respectively, for the PSP. It is speculated that “The First Soldier” for being a reference to Sephiroth, the main villain of Final Fantasy VII. “Shinra Eletric Power” is the name of a fictional company in the game.

Expectations for news

There is also an expectation that news on this subject will be released this week. The game will have an online orchestra presentation on February 13 and the director of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Motomu Toriyama, went so far as to say that there will be some things related to the game “that will be revealed at the concert”.

Another rumor that circulates says about the possibility of the title winning a port for PlayStation 5 and PC. In addition to graphical improvements, the game could receive new narrative elements that would expand the history of the JRPG.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is exclusive to PlayStation 4. How is your hype for new news regarding the game? What do you think of the idea of ​​DLCs? Tell us in the comments!