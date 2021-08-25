Square Enix Registers Logos of SaGa Series, NieR and Bravely Series

We have something new that could probably be good news for Square Enix fans! The company has registered in Japan the logos of SaGa Series, NieR and a title in Japanese that can be translated as “Bravely Series”. Check it out below:

Of course, it may have just been a standard record, but at the same time, it makes room for the possibility that new games from these three franchises might be announced in the future.

So, what do you think? Would you be excited to see new games from Bravely Default, SaGa and NieR? Let us know in the comments section!