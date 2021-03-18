Square Enix Presents: Life is Strange True Colors

Follow live and direct the online streaming of the Square Enix digital presentation, where we will see the new Life is Strange and many more news.

Square Enix will celebrate its first Square Enix Presents this Thursday, March 18, a digital presentation in streaming where they will offer announcements and news of their next video games. In the purest State of Play, Inside Xbox or Nintendo Direct style, the Japanese company will show us its plans for the next few months; including the new Life is Strange. We tell you how to watch it live online.

Square Enix Presents live and direct

Square Enix Presents: Date, Time, and How to Stream

The Square Enix Presents takes place this March 18 at 18:00 (CET); a broadcast of approximately 40 minutes that we can follow directly from the official YouTube and Twitch channel of Square Enix.

It is to be expected, based on the advance by Square Enix itself, that we have news about Outriders, which will arrive from day one on Xbox Game Pass; Also Marvel’s Avengers, from this Thursday its update will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series with the added debut of Hawkeye; new announcements about the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider (the trilogy in pack has been leaked); the new games from Square Enix Montreal Games; Just Cause for mobile and new details of Balan Wonderworld.

What will the new installment of Life is Strange bring us? We will meet “a new protagonist with a fascinating new power.”

What time is Square Enix Presents around the world?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 3:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 11:00 am

Nicaragua: at 11:00 am

Panama: at 12:00 hours

Paraguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 am