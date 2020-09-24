Square Enix presents a spectacular figure of Nier Automata

The studio partners with Prime 1, one of the leading companies in making luxury figures on pop icons. Square Enix has shown a two-minute teaser of their collaboration with Prime 1 Studio, a magnificent figure from Nier Automata that shows 2B, 9S, A2 and Pod on a ground of annihilated android remains, in what will undoubtedly be a new Object of desire for Yoko Taro game lovers.

The figure will be made of polystone, a combination of epoxy, resin and stone powder that is used to achieve highly detailed and durable figures. In fact, this will be the first in a series of collaborations between the studio and Prime 1 Studio, a Tokyo-based company that has specialized in the production of premium figures on all kinds of icons, from movies to anime, comics or video games.

Premium figure

Of course, although we still do not have a price on this figure of Nier Automata, we can anticipate that it will not be cheap. A look at the company’s online store can give us a hint of the price range we are talking about. One of her latest creations, a mammoth Megatron figure from the latest Transformer movies, costs a whopping $ 2,499. A figure of Joker, the protagonist of Persona 5, is sold in “normal” edition for $ 699 and 899 for its deluxe version. Another no less spectacular figure of Vegeta, with built-in lights and of 64.7 cm, costs $ 1,100. So we can anticipate that the figure of Nier and the rest of the works that will emerge from this collaboration will not be economic at all.



