Square Enix: Presentation Summary At E3 2021

Square Enix: Day 2 of E3 is over and we’ve reached the third day. But before we tell you the news from Take-Two and Capcom, let’s get to the Square Enix conference summary, which brought new game from Marvel and Square Enix.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

The presentation started with the next Marvel game published by Square Enix. Guardians Of The Galaxy, developed by Eidos-Montréal, will be a game focused on the story that will put the player in the shoes of Starlord, or Star Lord for the little Brazilians on duty. The gameplay video shown was quite long, already giving a good idea of ​​what we’ll see in the final title. It will be released on October 26 this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

The first six titles in the Final Fantasy franchise will receive a Pixel Remaster, which will be released soon for PC and Mobile. Final Fantasy 3 and 4 already have mobile versions, which were ports of Nintendo DS remakes, but have been renamed to not be confused with these new versions.