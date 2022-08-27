Square Enix makes massive discounts on “The Avengers”, “Guardians of the Galaxy” and more from Marvel

Embracer Group recently confirmed that the acquisition of Square Enix Montreal, Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics has been completed, and these studios will form another group under the umbrella of Embracer. Along with the acquisition of these three studios, he gets the rights to a back catalog of about 50 Square Enix IP addresses. It remains to be seen how this acquisition will affect Guardians of the Galaxy, a great game that didn’t get the attention it deserved, or especially Marvel’s current live-action Avengers title.

It’s safe to assume that Embracer intends to negotiate with Marvel to at least continue the game. After all, Crystal Dynamics recently confirmed that the Winter Soldier will appear in Marvel’s “Avengers” in the next few months. As for Square Enix, it seems that the company has completely abandoned these games and IP addresses, as it reduces the prices of each game in order to distribute any remaining issues and/or digital codes. This is not only Marvel’s Avengers and GOTG, but also other games such as Thief and Tomb Raider.

Square Enix lowers prices by 90% in all directions. This means that players can purchase a copy of Marvel’s Avengers for just $2 or Guardians of the Galaxy for $3. Other games in this price range include Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition ($2), Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition ($4), Thief ($2) and various Deus Ex games (from $1 to $1.50 or $3.30 per game). a whole collection). He even manages to get cheaper: Thief 3: Deadly Shadows costs 90 cents, old Tomb of the Raider games cost 70 cents, and other games, such as Legacy of Kain, are also sold for pennies on the dollar. Fans interested in these deals can find these deals in the Square Enix store by searching for the relevant titles.

Even something like the expensive Marvel’s Avengers Earth’s Mightiest Edition is on sale at a discount of $149.99 to $14.99, which includes a lot of digital and physical goodies. It should be noted that this sale is only possible as long as there are stocks, as Square Enix is getting rid of its content, which is now owned by the Embracer Group. Once the digital codes and physical versions disappear, Square Enix will no longer sell them (or cheaper).

Embracer Group has been steadily growing over the past few years and already represents a huge part of the industry. As for other news about the acquisition of Embracer Group, it recently received intellectual property rights to create a game based on The Lord of the Rings.

At the same time, a remake of KOTOR is under development within the Embracer Group. The KOTOR remake is now in the hands of Saber Interactive, not Aspyr, so it seems that the name and style of the Embracer Group is everywhere, with some of it being promising news and some concerning everyone around.