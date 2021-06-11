Square Enix At E3 2021: Expectations For The Conference

Square Enix: unveiled its full calendar, and now we know that producer Square Enix will have its own conference on June 13th, at 4:15 pm EDT! Among some information already confirmed and many rumors, there are reasons for your fans to be excited and eagerly awaiting the date.

With that in mind, we’ve prepared this guide with everything you should expect — or not! — from the veteran company at this year’s E3. Check it out below and cross your fingers for the reveal of your favorite game!

What has already been confirmed

On June 3, Square Enix itself went to Twitter to recall the date of its conference and announce that we will have new information on Babylons Fall, the game made in partnership with Platinum Games, a deeper dive into Life is Strange True Colors, and the world premiere of a completely new project by Eidos Montreal:

From the image, we also know that Marvel’s Avengers will have some space there, maybe with some information about the War for Wakanda expansion, focused on the Black Panther? The producer has already promised that this content will include the new villain Klaw, a new story, new Wakanda biome, costumes inspired by Marvel’s cinematic universe and adjustments to the heroes’ power limit.

Unveiled in March of this year, Life is Strange: True Colors already has a scheduled release date, and will arrive in our homes on September 10, 2021 as a complete game, abandoning the old structure of separate episodes. So, it’s to be expected that we’ll see a lot of unprecedented gameplay for this title at the conference.